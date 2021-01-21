U.S. Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Coast Guard commissions the USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) at a ceremony at Base Portsmouth in Virginia, Jan. 21, 2021. The Ship is the first of six fast response cutters bound for service in Bahrain at Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. It is named for Seaman Charles Moulthrope of the Revenue Cutter Service who served heroically before passing during the performance of duties in 1896. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sydney Niemi)