U.S. Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141)

The U.S. Coast Guard commissions the USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) at a ceremony at Base Portsmouth in Virginia, Jan. 21, 2021. The Ship is the first of six fast response cutters bound for service in Bahrain at Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. It is named for Seaman Charles Moulthrope of the Revenue Cutter Service who served heroically before passing during the performance of duties in 1896. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sydney Niemi)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 21:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781564
|VIRIN:
|210121-G-HP828-986
|Filename:
|DOD_108155500
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT