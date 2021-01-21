Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141)

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sydney Niemi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard commissions the USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) at a ceremony at Base Portsmouth in Virginia, Jan. 21, 2021. The Ship is the first of six fast response cutters bound for service in Bahrain at Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. It is named for Seaman Charles Moulthrope of the Revenue Cutter Service who served heroically before passing during the performance of duties in 1896. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sydney Niemi)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 21:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781564
    VIRIN: 210121-G-HP828-986
    Filename: DOD_108155500
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: US

    Bahrain
    FRC
    Commissioning
    PATFORSWA
    Moulthrope
    WPC1141

