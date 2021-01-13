With a Little Help From a Friend: AFN Pacific Spotlight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ashley Bellotte, a health promotions specialist, and Gena Lawson, a Health and Fitness Professional, from U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, make masks in Okinawa, Japan, January 14, 2021. As a result of COVID-19, Bellotte and Lawson have chosen to use their free time to help prevent the spread of the virus by making over 4,000 cloth masks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney.)