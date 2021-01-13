Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    With a Little Help From a Friend: AFN Pacific Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney 

    AFN Okinawa

    Ashley Bellotte, a health promotions specialist, and Gena Lawson, a Health and Fitness Professional, from U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, make masks in Okinawa, Japan, January 14, 2021. As a result of COVID-19, Bellotte and Lawson have chosen to use their free time to help prevent the spread of the virus by making over 4,000 cloth masks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 20:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781560
    VIRIN: 210113-M-PI012-526
    Filename: DOD_108155453
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: EPPING, NH, US
    Hometown: WOODWARD, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, With a Little Help From a Friend: AFN Pacific Spotlight, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mask

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT