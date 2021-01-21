Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a downed aircraft recovery team exercise

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Spc. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division use their CH-47 Chinook helicopter to lift a OH-58 Kiowa helicopter during a downed aircraft recovery team (DART) exercise alongside Soldiers with 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 21. The purpose of this exercise is to train Soldiers to safely and effectively recover downed aircraft in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Roy/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781557
    VIRIN: 210121-A-CE555-761
    PIN: 686
    Filename: DOD_108155342
    Length: 00:07:49
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a downed aircraft recovery team exercise, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

