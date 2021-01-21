Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division use their CH-47 Chinook helicopter to lift a OH-58 Kiowa helicopter during a downed aircraft recovery team (DART) exercise alongside Soldiers with 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 21. The purpose of this exercise is to train Soldiers to safely and effectively recover downed aircraft in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Roy/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a downed aircraft recovery team exercise, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
