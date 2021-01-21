3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a downed aircraft recovery team exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781557" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division use their CH-47 Chinook helicopter to lift a OH-58 Kiowa helicopter during a downed aircraft recovery team (DART) exercise alongside Soldiers with 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 21. The purpose of this exercise is to train Soldiers to safely and effectively recover downed aircraft in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Roy/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)