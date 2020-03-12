Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Provider Resilience Anthem

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Savannah Blackstock 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health gives health care providers tips and resources to help practice self-care during COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781554
    VIRIN: 201203-O-TV238-439
    Filename: DOD_108155284
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider Resilience Anthem, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Healthcare

    TAGS

    health care providers
    digital health
    connected health
    provider resilience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT