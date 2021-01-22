Tucson Air Branch Rescue, January 22, 2021.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Tucson-based UH-60 air crew, along with Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents, rescued an injured illegal entrant in the Baboquivari Mountains on January 22, 2021.

The distressed man called 911 and stated he was unable to walk due to foot injuries.

The air crew launched with a BORSTAR team onboard and were able to locate the man.

AMO agents successfully performed a 50-foot hoist rescue and transported the man to the nearest border patrol station for further medical evaluation.