Arizona National Guard medics trained volunteers and retired medical professionals to support vaccination sites around the valley at Papago Military Reservation Phoenix, Jan. 25, 2020. The volunteers work side-by-side with the medical community, and the more than 700 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting Arizona’s fight against COVID-19. This coordinated effort between the Governor’s office, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs relied on the Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals (AZ-ESAR-VHP). (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781552
|VIRIN:
|210125-A-UN281-730
|PIN:
|21
|Filename:
|DOD_108155260
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arizona National Guard medics train retired medical professionals and volunteers to provide support at COVID-19 vaccinations site around the valley., by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
