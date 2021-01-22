Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Of Tucson Air Branch Rescue, January 22, 2021

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    A Tucson-based UH-60 air crew, along with Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents, rescued an injured illegal entrant in the Baboquivari Mountains on January 22, 2021.
    The distressed man called 911 and stated he was unable to walk due to foot injuries.
    The air crew launched with a BORSTAR team onboard and were able to locate the man.
    AMO agents successfully performed a 50-foot hoist rescue and transported the man to the nearest border patrol station for further medical evaluation.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781551
    VIRIN: 210122-H-GD279-0001
    Filename: DOD_108155235
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: AZ, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, B-Roll Of Tucson Air Branch Rescue, January 22, 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BORSTAR
    Air and Marine Operations

