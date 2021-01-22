B-Roll Of Tucson Air Branch Rescue, January 22, 2021

A Tucson-based UH-60 air crew, along with Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents, rescued an injured illegal entrant in the Baboquivari Mountains on January 22, 2021.
The distressed man called 911 and stated he was unable to walk due to foot injuries.
The air crew launched with a BORSTAR team onboard and were able to locate the man.
AMO agents successfully performed a 50-foot hoist rescue and transported the man to the nearest border patrol station for further medical evaluation.
