JSTO in the News - RATE Viral Video

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Defense (DoD) offers a new tool in the fight against the disease -- the ability to warn of an infection up to 48 hours before overt symptoms appear. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department, in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) is developing an early infection-warning system that is grounded on the clinical fact that when a person is exposed to a pathogen, that person undergoes certain measurable changes in the body before symptoms appear. This infection-warning capability is called the Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure (RATE).