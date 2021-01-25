Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Lorenzo John Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    CE Truth 2 | Asset Management principles drive how we mitigate risk to installation health.

    In a resource-constrained environment, every dollar counts. That’s why the Air Force uses Asset Management principles as our guide to optimizing resources and driving infrastructure improvements at the right time. We will rise to the challenges of our evolving operating environment by investing with purpose to enhance installation health and enable mission success. Check out the second installment of our CE Truths video series to learn how Asset Management principles can maximize our impact!

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 16:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781542
    VIRIN: 210125-O-PL185-915
    PIN: 113
    Filename: DOD_108155209
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USAFCE
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    CE Truths

