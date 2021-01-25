video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CE Truth 2 | Asset Management principles drive how we mitigate risk to installation health.



In a resource-constrained environment, every dollar counts. That’s why the Air Force uses Asset Management principles as our guide to optimizing resources and driving infrastructure improvements at the right time. We will rise to the challenges of our evolving operating environment by investing with purpose to enhance installation health and enable mission success. Check out the second installment of our CE Truths video series to learn how Asset Management principles can maximize our impact!