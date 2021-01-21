Tax Deferral Collection - PSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Beginning January 2021, Social Security tax withholdings will again be deducted from pay for military members and civilians, and an additional deduction for the deferred 2020 Social Security tax collection taken from pay.



For active duty military members, the 2020 deferred Social Security taxes will be collected in 24 installments, from mid-month and end-of-month pay between January 1 and December 30, 2021.



Those separating or retiring prior to the deferred Social Security tax being collected in full the unpaid balance will either be collected from final pay or may receive a debt letter with instructions for repayment.



Beginning in January 2021, myPay LES will reflect the monthly collection amount and contain a note in the remarks section that shows the remaining balance of deferred Social Security taxes.



(U.S. Navy animation by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Clay/Released)