Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tax Deferral Collection - PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Clay  

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Beginning January 2021, Social Security tax withholdings will again be deducted from pay for military members and civilians, and an additional deduction for the deferred 2020 Social Security tax collection taken from pay.

    For active duty military members, the 2020 deferred Social Security taxes will be collected in 24 installments, from mid-month and end-of-month pay between January 1 and December 30, 2021.

    Those separating or retiring prior to the deferred Social Security tax being collected in full the unpaid balance will either be collected from final pay or may receive a debt letter with instructions for repayment.

    Beginning in January 2021, myPay LES will reflect the monthly collection amount and contain a note in the remarks section that shows the remaining balance of deferred Social Security taxes.

    (U.S. Navy animation by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Clay/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 16:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781539
    VIRIN: 210121-N-UX013-1001
    Filename: DOD_108155193
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tax Deferral Collection - PSA, by PO2 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dod
    collection
    tax
    social security
    deferral

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT