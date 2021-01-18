Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base San Antonio ECMO team saves service member

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    A three person extracorporeal membrane oxygenation team from Brooke Army Medical Center and the 959th Medical Group travelled to Naval Medical Center San Diego on January 18, 2021 to transport a critically ill naval service member suffering complications from COVID-19.

