In this week's Faces of Space, we introduce you to Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Portillo, assigned to Space Delta 2's Maintenance Operation Center at Peterson Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781529
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-BV344-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108155081
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Space - SSgt Jesse Portillo, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
