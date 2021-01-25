U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers prepare and administer COVID-19 vaccines Jan. 25, 2021 at the Maricopa County Fairgrounds in Phoenix. Arizona National Guardsmen are scheduled to continue assisting the administering of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as helping to distribute the vaccination to sites throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781526
|VIRIN:
|210125-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108155054
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT