    What's In a Name

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A feature video about Senior Airman Eric Ruiz-Garcia, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-35 Lightning II dedicated crew chief, explaining how an Airman's name is added to an aircraft.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781514
    VIRIN: 200820-F-OT558-0001
    Filename: DOD_108154989
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's In a Name, by SSgt Amber Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

