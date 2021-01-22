Marine from Bridgeport, Connecticut awarded for saving toddler

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781508" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview of Lance Cpl. Alyssa David being awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for heroic service during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, January 22, 2020. Davis, a native of Bridgeport, Connecticut, serves as a maintenance administrative specialist at Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167. On the night of September 25, 2020, David came upon the scene of a vehicle collision where a tractor trailer struck a truck along Kingston Highway in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She immediately took charge of the scene, directed bystanders to call 911, and was able to triage and extract a toddler from the backseat of the car. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damarias Arias and Cpl. Chelsi Woodman)