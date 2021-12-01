Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Safety PSA - Space Heaters

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Bob Penrod, fire inspector with Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services, talks about fire safety with personal space heaters on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2021. For more information on fire safety, visit www.NFPA.org. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 15:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781506
    VIRIN: 210125-M-UE056-001
    Filename: DOD_108154854
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Safety PSA - Space Heaters, by LCpl Makayla Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Safety
    PSA
    MCIEAST
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Space Heater

