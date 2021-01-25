Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 11th MEU ADRD Combatant Dive Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct dive and Combat Rubber Raid Craft operations during a combatant dive exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 4-7, 2020. The ADRD conducted the training to refine and sustain proficiency in combatant dive skills and enhance the capability to conduct specialized insertion and extraction methods in preparation for their upcoming deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. JennessaDavey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781504
    VIRIN: 210122-M-OY155-1001
    Filename: DOD_108154808
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU ADRD Combatant Dive Exercise, by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dive
    Recon
    CRRC
    Dive Operations
    weeklyvideos
    All Domain Reconnaissance
    Comatant Diver

