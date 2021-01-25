U.S. Marines and Sailors with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct dive and Combat Rubber Raid Craft operations during a combatant dive exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 4-7, 2020. The ADRD conducted the training to refine and sustain proficiency in combatant dive skills and enhance the capability to conduct specialized insertion and extraction methods in preparation for their upcoming deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. JennessaDavey)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 13:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781504
|VIRIN:
|210122-M-OY155-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108154808
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU ADRD Combatant Dive Exercise, by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
