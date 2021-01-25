B-Roll: 11th MEU ADRD Combatant Dive Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct dive and Combat Rubber Raid Craft operations during a combatant dive exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 4-7, 2020. The ADRD conducted the training to refine and sustain proficiency in combatant dive skills and enhance the capability to conduct specialized insertion and extraction methods in preparation for their upcoming deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. JennessaDavey)