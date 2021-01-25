COVID-19 Vaccine PSA #5

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Department of Defense Public Service Announcement communicating the importance of maintaining COVID-19 public health safety procedures while the vaccine is distributed, to prevent complacency in COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Widespread vaccination against COVID-19 aligns with the Department of Defense’s priorities of protecting service members, DoD civilians, and families; safeguarding national security capabilities; and supporting the whole-of-nation response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Duckworth)