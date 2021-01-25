Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccine PSA #3

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    A Department of Defense Public Service Announcement communicating the Department’s confidence in the safety of the vaccine, confidence in the efficacy of vaccines and transparency in the latest vaccine information. Widespread vaccination against COVID-19 aligns with the Department of Defense’s priorities of protecting service members, DoD civilians, and families; safeguarding national security capabilities; and supporting the whole-of-nation response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Duckworth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 11:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781490
    VIRIN: 210125-D-AR128-537
    Filename: DOD_108154638
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

