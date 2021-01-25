COVID-19 Vaccine PSA #3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Department of Defense Public Service Announcement communicating the Department’s confidence in the safety of the vaccine, confidence in the efficacy of vaccines and transparency in the latest vaccine information. Widespread vaccination against COVID-19 aligns with the Department of Defense’s priorities of protecting service members, DoD civilians, and families; safeguarding national security capabilities; and supporting the whole-of-nation response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Duckworth)