A Department of Defense Public Service Announcement communicating the Department’s confidence in the safety of the vaccine, confidence in the efficacy of vaccines and transparency in the latest vaccine information. Widespread vaccination against COVID-19 aligns with the Department of Defense’s priorities of protecting service members, DoD civilians, and families; safeguarding national security capabilities; and supporting the whole-of-nation response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Duckworth)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 11:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781490
|VIRIN:
|210125-D-AR128-537
|Filename:
|DOD_108154638
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
This work, COVID-19 Vaccine PSA #3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
