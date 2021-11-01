Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVADMIN 307/20

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Nathan Quinn  

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    NAVADMIN 307/20 gives sailors options to transition prior to their enlisted service obligation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 11:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781478
    VIRIN: 210111-O-UU395-741
    Filename: DOD_108154580
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVADMIN 307/20, by Nathan Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    high retention
    NAVADMIN 307/20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT