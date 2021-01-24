Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac sits down with Nebraska Army National Guard State Surgeon Col. Kevin Reichmuth and Nebraska Air National Guard State Air Surgeon Col. Mark Shirley, Jan. 24, 2021, to talk about the recent release of the COVID-19 vaccines, and distribution plans, while also debunking some common vaccine myths. Bohac also encourages anyone who might have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines go through appropriate channels to get them answered. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 10:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781469
|VIRIN:
|210124-Z-NX058-671
|Filename:
|DOD_108154508
|Length:
|00:15:05
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Hometown:
|WAVERLY, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nebraska leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccines, distribution plans, myths, by SPC Skyler Sandoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT