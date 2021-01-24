Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nebraska leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccines, distribution plans, myths

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2021

    Video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac sits down with Nebraska Army National Guard State Surgeon Col. Kevin Reichmuth and Nebraska Air National Guard State Air Surgeon Col. Mark Shirley, Jan. 24, 2021, to talk about the recent release of the COVID-19 vaccines, and distribution plans, while also debunking some common vaccine myths. Bohac also encourages anyone who might have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines go through appropriate channels to get them answered. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 10:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781469
    VIRIN: 210124-Z-NX058-671
    Filename: DOD_108154508
    Length: 00:15:05
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Hometown: WAVERLY, NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccines, distribution plans, myths, by SPC Skyler Sandoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Nebraska

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Citizen-Soldier
    Citizen-Airmen
    NEGuard
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT