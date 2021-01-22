Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

Minnesota National Guard members share what it meant to them to answer their nation’s call and serve in Washington, D.C., in the lead up to and during the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 22, 202. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|01.22.2021
|01.25.2021 09:26
|Package
|781467
|210122-A-KO357-384
|DOD_108154462
|00:02:20
|DC, US
|4
|4
