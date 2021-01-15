Desert Storm 30th - The First Space War

In the first space war, our satellites revealed the way. Weather, LANDSAT, multi-spectral imagery, GPS, early-warning, tactical receive equipment, and various satellite systems were critical to the coalition’s success.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 09:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781465
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-HK977-034
|Filename:
|DOD_108154437
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT