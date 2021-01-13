Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th EAMXS perform maintenance on F-16s

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of maintenance personnel assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducting routine maintenance to F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781463
    VIRIN: 210113-F-DN281-1001
    Filename: DOD_108154425
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th EAMXS perform maintenance on F-16s, by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Fighting Falcon
    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    DFE
    480th EFS
    Dynamic Force Employment

