Footage of maintenance personnel assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducting routine maintenance to F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781463
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-DN281-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108154425
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 380th EAMXS perform maintenance on F-16s, by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
