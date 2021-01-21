Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jan. 21, 2021 – PEO Missiles and Space Virtual Town Hall

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Gina Baltrusch 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    Jan. 21, 2021 – Program Executive Office Missiles and Space Virtual Town Hall via Facebook Live. Program Executive Officer MG Robert Rasch and Deputy Program Executive Officer Mr. Darryl Colvin provided an update and answered online-audience questions.

