U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 39th Security Forces Squadron take part in quarterly combat arms training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 21, 2021. The defenders used the M-9 and M-4 firearms during the training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath and Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 08:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781456
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-TO545-840
|Filename:
|DOD_108154388
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Defenders take part in combat arms training - BROLL, by SrA Matthew Angulo and SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT