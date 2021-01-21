Defenders take part in combat arms training - BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 39th Security Forces Squadron take part in quarterly combat arms training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 21, 2021. The defenders used the M-9 and M-4 firearms during the training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath and Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)