    Defenders take part in combat arms training - BROLL

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    01.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo and Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 39th Security Forces Squadron take part in quarterly combat arms training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 21, 2021. The defenders used the M-9 and M-4 firearms during the training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath and Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781456
    VIRIN: 210121-F-TO545-840
    Filename: DOD_108154388
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Defenders take part in combat arms training - BROLL, by SrA Matthew Angulo and SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M-9
    Incirlik
    M-4
    CATM
    defenders
    Security Forces

