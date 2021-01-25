Our U.S. military installations are no drone zones. But beyond not flying one yourself, you need to remember that you have a responsibility to protect your base if you see one in the air. Use the acronym D.R.O.N.E. to help yourself remember the steps to safeguarding your base, and call your local BDOC or Provost Marshal if you see any drone related activity.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 05:31
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|781449
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-GK113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108154339
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, No Drone Zone, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
