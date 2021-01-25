Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Drone Zone

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Our U.S. military installations are no drone zones. But beyond not flying one yourself, you need to remember that you have a responsibility to protect your base if you see one in the air. Use the acronym D.R.O.N.E. to help yourself remember the steps to safeguarding your base, and call your local BDOC or Provost Marshal if you see any drone related activity.

    TAGS

    security
    Department of Defense
    drones
    EUCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army

