Hawaii National Guardsmen return home from inauguration duty

B-roll of Hawaii National Guardsmen returning home from inauguration duty in Washington D.C.. Nearly 200 Hawaii Guardsmen deployed to the nation's capital as part of National Guard support for the January 20th inauguration of President Joe Biden. The guardsmen are from the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery, and 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion. The Hawaii Air National Guard's 203rd Air Refueling Squadron and 204th Airlift Squadron provided airlift support for the deployment utilizing KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.