    Hawaii National Guardsmen return home from inauguration duty

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of Hawaii National Guardsmen returning home from inauguration duty in Washington D.C.. Nearly 200 Hawaii Guardsmen deployed to the nation's capital as part of National Guard support for the January 20th inauguration of President Joe Biden. The guardsmen are from the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery, and 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion. The Hawaii Air National Guard's 203rd Air Refueling Squadron and 204th Airlift Squadron provided airlift support for the deployment utilizing KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781437
    VIRIN: 210124-Z-PW099-0001
    Filename: DOD_108154129
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guardsmen return home from inauguration duty, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    inauguration
    227th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    203ARS
    1st battalion 487th field artillery
    204AL

