Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guardsmen support Lane County Health and Human Services for local residents arriving by car, providing vaccines during a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Jan. 23, 2021 for Lane County citizens in Eugene, Ore. The clinic is a drive through-hybrid model with cars checking in, filling out paperwork, and then move to designated vaccination stations. (National Guard B-Roll by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781417
    VIRIN: 210123-Z-CH590-0999
    Filename: DOD_108154073
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: EUGENE, OR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19
    Lane County Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT