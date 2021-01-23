Oregon National Guardsmen support Lane County Health and Human Services for local residents arriving by car, providing vaccines during a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Jan. 23, 2021 for Lane County citizens in Eugene, Ore. The clinic is a drive through-hybrid model with cars checking in, filling out paperwork, and then move to designated vaccination stations. (National Guard B-Roll by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781417
|VIRIN:
|210123-Z-CH590-0999
|Filename:
|DOD_108154073
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|EUGENE, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Oregon National Guard supports Lane County Health and Human Services with COVID-19 Vaccinations, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT