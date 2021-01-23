U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief, National Guard Bureau, visits National Guard personnel and Capitol Police leadership at the U.S. Capitol Building, Jan. 23rd, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 10:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781394
|VIRIN:
|210123-Z-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108153820
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NGB Chief Visits Personnel at U.S. Capitol, by SSG Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT