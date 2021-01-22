Jacksonville celebrates 125th Fighter Wing Day

A Who's Who of Jacksonville leaders and community supporters wish the Airmen of the 125th Fighter Wing a happy 125th Fighter Wing Day. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
