    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Team

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    10.05.2020

    Video by Spc. Joshua DuRant 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    201005-A-FC661-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Oct. 5, 2020) - Maritime Law Enforcement Specialists, assigned to Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), conduct visit, board, search and seizure training at the Coast Guard Maritime Engagement Team training facility on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Oct. 5. PATFORSWA is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua DuRant)

