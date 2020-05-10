U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201005-A-FC661-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Oct. 5, 2020) - Maritime Law Enforcement Specialists, assigned to Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), conduct visit, board, search and seizure training at the Coast Guard Maritime Engagement Team training facility on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Oct. 5. PATFORSWA is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua DuRant)