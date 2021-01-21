Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEGASUS XXI

    GREECE

    01.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army’s 5th Batallion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) provides air assault capabilities to a Hellenic Airmobile Infantry Battalion during Exercise Pegasus 21 near Kilkus, Greece, Jan. 11-12, 2021. The joint exercise reaffirmed the nations’ partnership while increasing effective interoperability between partner forces. (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma and Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

    TAGS

    Greece
    AirAssault
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    pegasus21

