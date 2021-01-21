The U.S. Army’s 5th Batallion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) provides air assault capabilities to a Hellenic Airmobile Infantry Battalion during Exercise Pegasus 21 near Kilkus, Greece, Jan. 11-12, 2021. The joint exercise reaffirmed the nations’ partnership while increasing effective interoperability between partner forces. (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma and Spc. Jabari Clyburn)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 06:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781333
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-EJ019-314
|Filename:
|DOD_108153095
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, PEGASUS XXI, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
