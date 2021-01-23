Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACAIR FARP B-Roll

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Marines from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command working alongside U.S. Airmen from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing during a recent Tactical Air Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The TACAIR FARP provides an opportunity for U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force personnel to train together and establish valuable practices and procedures to increase interoperability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 05:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781329
    VIRIN: 210123-F-LZ012-702
    Filename: DOD_108153078
    Length: 00:10:05
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACAIR FARP B-Roll, by SSgt Katherine Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    TAGS

    F16
    Refueling
    KC-130J
    USMC
    Shaw AFB
    Fighting Falcon
    AFCENT
    U.S. Marines
    Airman
    F16C
    Gamblers
    Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
    KSA
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    Double Down

