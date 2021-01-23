U.S. Marines from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command worked alongside U.S. Airmen from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing during a recent Tactical Air Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The TACAIR FARP provides an opportunity for U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force personnel to train together and establish valuable practices and procedures to increase interoperability. TACAIR FARPs also allow for tactical aircraft to sustain operations for extended periods of time. During the exercise, a Marine KC-130J Hercules refueled an Air Force F-15 Fighting Falcon in a simulated austere location.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 05:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781328
|VIRIN:
|210123-F-LZ012-909
|Filename:
|DOD_108153062
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
