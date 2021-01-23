video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command worked alongside U.S. Airmen from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing during a recent Tactical Air Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The TACAIR FARP provides an opportunity for U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force personnel to train together and establish valuable practices and procedures to increase interoperability. TACAIR FARPs also allow for tactical aircraft to sustain operations for extended periods of time. During the exercise, a Marine KC-130J Hercules refueled an Air Force F-15 Fighting Falcon in a simulated austere location.