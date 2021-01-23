Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACAIR FARP

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Marines from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command worked alongside U.S. Airmen from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing during a recent Tactical Air Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The TACAIR FARP provides an opportunity for U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force personnel to train together and establish valuable practices and procedures to increase interoperability. TACAIR FARPs also allow for tactical aircraft to sustain operations for extended periods of time. During the exercise, a Marine KC-130J Hercules refueled an Air Force F-15 Fighting Falcon in a simulated austere location.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

