Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Eagle Talon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTE ROMANO, ITALY

    01.19.2021

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    1lt Luis Zamora, from Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, describes the activities of his company as a part of exercise Eagle Talon, Monte Romano, Italy, Jan 19, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 04:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781327
    VIRIN: 210119-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108153061
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: MONTE ROMANO, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Eagle Talon, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sky Soldiers
    U.S. Army Europe
    Exercise
    U.S.Army
    Eagle Talon
    TSAE
    Monte Romano
    Strong Europe
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    Garrison Italy
    USAGItaly
    7ATC
    7th Army Training Command
    Covid 19
    RTSDSouth
    EagleTalon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT