1lt Luis Zamora, from Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, describes the activities of his company as a part of exercise Eagle Talon, Monte Romano, Italy, Jan 19, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 04:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781327
|VIRIN:
|210119-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108153061
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|MONTE ROMANO, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Eagle Talon, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT