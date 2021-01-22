23d Wing hosts the HH-60W Jolly Green II Unveiling Ceremony at Moody Air Force Base Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 22:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781317
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-HB610-746
|Filename:
|DOD_108152876
|Length:
|00:28:24
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 23d Wing hosts HH-60W Jolly Green II Unveiling Ceremony, by SrA Taryn Butler, SrA John Crampton, SSgt Carly Kavish and SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT