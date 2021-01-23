U.S. Marines attached to 4th Marine Regiment participate a squad competition at Camp Gonsalves and Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 10, 2021. The week-long competition was held to test jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)
This work, 3d Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition, by Cpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
