    3d Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.23.2021

    Video by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines attached to 4th Marine Regiment participate a squad competition at Camp Gonsalves and Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 10, 2021. The week-long competition was held to test jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 21:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781316
    VIRIN: 210123-M-ME993-582
    Filename: DOD_108152875
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    4th marine regiment
    jungle warfare training center
    weapons handling
    basic infantry tactics
    rifle squad competition

