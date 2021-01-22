Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine from Bridgeport, Connecticut awarded for saving toddler

    NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Warrant Officer Bryan Nygaard and Lance Cpl. Chelsi Woodman

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    B-Roll of Lance Cpl. Alyssa David being awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for heroic service during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, January 22, 2020. Davis, a native of Bridgeport, Connecticut, serves as a maintenance administrative specialist at Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167. On the night of September 25, 2020, David came upon the scene of a vehicle collision where a tractor trailer struck a truck along Kingston Highway in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She immediately took charge of the scene, directed bystanders to call 911, and was able to triage and extract a toddler from the backseat of the car. (U.S. Marine Corps video by WO Bryan Nygaard and Cpl. Chelsi Woodman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 06:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781311
    VIRIN: 210122-M-ZE431-1001
    Filename: DOD_108152857
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: NEW RIVER, NC, US 
    Hometown: BRIDGEPORT, CT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine from Bridgeport, Connecticut awarded for saving toddler, by WO Bryan Nygaard and LCpl Chelsi Woodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

