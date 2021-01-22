Marine from Bridgeport, Connecticut awarded for saving toddler

B-Roll of Lance Cpl. Alyssa David being awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for heroic service during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, January 22, 2020. Davis, a native of Bridgeport, Connecticut, serves as a maintenance administrative specialist at Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167. On the night of September 25, 2020, David came upon the scene of a vehicle collision where a tractor trailer struck a truck along Kingston Highway in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She immediately took charge of the scene, directed bystanders to call 911, and was able to triage and extract a toddler from the backseat of the car. (U.S. Marine Corps video by WO Bryan Nygaard and Cpl. Chelsi Woodman)
