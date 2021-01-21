Sailors received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the base theater on Naval Air Station North Island, Jan. 21, 2021. Vaccines for COVID-19 are only available after they are demonstrated to be safe and effective in large phase-three clinical trials, have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and have been manufactured and distributed safely and securely. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery Southerland)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 19:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781305
|VIRIN:
|210121-N-HS117-1083
|PIN:
|23456
|Filename:
|DOD_108152755
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations at NASNI, by PO1 Felicito Rustique Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
