    MDNG Provides Support for the 59th Presidential Election

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the National Guard provide security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 11:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781303
    VIRIN: 200120-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108152748
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: DC, US

    Inauguration
    Maryland
    National Guard
    29th MPAD
    Chazz Kibler
    CAPDC21

