U.S. Soldiers with the National Guard provide security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 11:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781303
|VIRIN:
|200120-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108152748
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MDNG Provides Support for the 59th Presidential Election, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
