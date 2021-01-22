Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona National Guard continues to support local food banks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELOY, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers filled boxes with groceries and distributed them to local citizens at a food bank in Eloy, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781299
    VIRIN: 210122-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_108152477
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: ELOY, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard continues to support local food banks, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Soldiers
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID
    AZCV19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT