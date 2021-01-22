Arizona National Guard Soldiers filled boxes with groceries and distributed them to local citizens at a food bank in Eloy, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781299
|VIRIN:
|210122-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108152477
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|ELOY, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arizona National Guard continues to support local food banks, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
