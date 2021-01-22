Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunrise over the U.S. Capitol Building

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 172nd Cavalry Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, manage a traffic control point, in Washington, District of Columbia, Jan 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Denis Nuñez)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 20:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781297
    VIRIN: 210122-Z-WG538-1001
    Filename: DOD_108152453
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    This work, Sunrise over the U.S. Capitol Building, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

