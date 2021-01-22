U.S. Soldiers with the 172nd Cavalry Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, manage a traffic control point, in Washington, District of Columbia, Jan 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Denis Nuñez)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 20:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781297
|VIRIN:
|210122-Z-WG538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108152453
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sunrise over the U.S. Capitol Building, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
