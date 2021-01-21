U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Morgan Cady, assigned to the 104th Military Police Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, New York National Guard, speaks about the battalion’s readiness and mission while mobilized in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration (Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares).
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 17:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781293
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-QF857-343
|Filename:
|DOD_108152295
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, National Guard Military Police Secure a Peaceful Transfer of Power in D.C., by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT