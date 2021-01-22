Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Overview - CBP Security Support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents along with other Federal and Local Law Enforcement partners provided security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 16:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781289
    VIRIN: 210122-H-XX294-001
    Filename: DOD_108152201
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overview - CBP Security Support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cbpinaugsec2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT