    SMDC CG COVID Update 22 Jan 2021

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    USASMDC commanding general LTG Daniel Karbler provides an update Jan. 22, 2021, to command policies regarding COVID-19 mandatory telework status, and his experience receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781268
    VIRIN: 210122-A-ZT466-001
    Filename: DOD_108151963
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMDC CG COVID Update 22 Jan 2021, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    space
    Army
    Daniel Karbler
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    telework
    COVID-19
    COVID vaccine

