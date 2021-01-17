DesertStorm30

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Veteran and retired Gen. Colin Powell was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff when Operation Desert Shield started in August 1990. The now 83-year-old Veteran said the anniversary is an opportunity for all Americans to appreciate the work Desert Storm Veterans did in service of the country.



Produced by VA's Digital Media Engagement team