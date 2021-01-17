Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #DesertStorm30

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Tass Mimikos, Ben Pekkanen and Adam Stump

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    U.S. Army Veteran and retired Gen. Colin Powell was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff when Operation Desert Shield started in August 1990. The now 83-year-old Veteran said the anniversary is an opportunity for all Americans to appreciate the work Desert Storm Veterans did in service of the country.

    https://blogs.va.gov/VAntage/80744/desertstorm30-powell-says-veterans-fabulous-job/

    ---

    Produced by VA's Digital Media Engagement team

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781263
    VIRIN: 210117-O-D0460-1001
    Filename: DOD_108151865
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: US

    Desert Storm

