U.S. Army Veteran and retired Gen. Colin Powell was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff when Operation Desert Shield started in August 1990. The now 83-year-old Veteran said the anniversary is an opportunity for all Americans to appreciate the work Desert Storm Veterans did in service of the country.
https://blogs.va.gov/VAntage/80744/desertstorm30-powell-says-veterans-fabulous-job/
---
Produced by VA's Digital Media Engagement team
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 14:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781263
|VIRIN:
|210117-O-D0460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108151865
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, #DesertStorm30, by Tass Mimikos, Ben Pekkanen and Adam Stump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT