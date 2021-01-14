U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Heather Clear, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire chief, shares how her unit stayed connected during the global COVID pandemic. Joint Base Charleston fire and emergency services provide airport, structural, maritime and wild land fire suppression through highly capable rescue crews.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 13:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781257
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-JL169-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108151667
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Firehouse stays connected during COVID, by SSgt Cambria Ferguson, SrA Brennen Lege and SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
