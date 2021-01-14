Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firehouse stays connected during COVID

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson, Senior Airman Brennen Lege and Senior Airman Amy Younger

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Heather Clear, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire chief, shares how her unit stayed connected during the global COVID pandemic. Joint Base Charleston fire and emergency services provide airport, structural, maritime and wild land fire suppression through highly capable rescue crews.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 13:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781257
    VIRIN: 210113-F-JL169-9001
    Filename: DOD_108151667
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Firehouse stays connected during COVID, by SSgt Cambria Ferguson, SrA Brennen Lege and SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

