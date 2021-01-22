Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defense Secretary Arrives at the Pentagon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III arrives at the Pentagon to begin his first day in office as the newly-confirmed leader of the Defense Department, Jan. 22, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 12:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781256
    Filename: DOD_108151630
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary Arrives at the Pentagon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT