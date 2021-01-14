Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BUMED COVID-19 Vaccine Video

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L. Greenberg 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    210114-N-DA693-1001
    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2021) A coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine video produced for the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Jan. 13. The Department of Defense is conducting a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy to distribute and administer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response. Vaccines for COVID-19 are only available after they are demonstrated to be safe and effective in large phase-three clinical trials, have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and have been manufactured and distributed safely and securely. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 14:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 781239
    VIRIN: 210114-N-DA693-1001
    Filename: DOD_108151514
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BUMED COVID-19 Vaccine Video, by PO3 Jacob L. Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Navy Medicine
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    Sink COVID

